M3F Inc. Has $11.88 Million Position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Security National Financial accounts for 4.2% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 8.66% of Security National Financial worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter worth $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Security National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041. Security National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

