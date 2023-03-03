Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 320 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 325.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth $262,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth $293,000.

ACWV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.69. 83,284 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

