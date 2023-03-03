Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $89.85. 476,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48.

