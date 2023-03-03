Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MTUM stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.62. 464,717 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.