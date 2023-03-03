Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 49,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,142,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

UNH stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,958. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

