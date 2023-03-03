Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

