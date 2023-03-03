Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,772,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average is $153.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

