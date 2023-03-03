Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,200,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,200,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TT traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.01. The stock had a trading volume of 683,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,237. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.71. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $191.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

