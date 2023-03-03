Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. EastGroup Properties comprises approximately 2.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of EastGroup Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EGP traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $167.08. 32,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,012. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.57. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About EastGroup Properties

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.