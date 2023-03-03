Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.84. The company had a trading volume of 342,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,768. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.