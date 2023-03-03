Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $45.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

