Mak Capital One LLC Sells 522,153 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Mak Capital One LLC reduced its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,051,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,153 shares during the period. DIRTT Environmental Solutions makes up about 0.5% of Mak Capital One LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mak Capital One LLC owned approximately 6.82% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,806,580 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,428,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Nicholas Urban acquired 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shaun Noll acquired 3,469,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $971,499.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,928,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,899.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Nicholas Urban acquired 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,629,025 shares of company stock worth $1,023,031. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DRTT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 60,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.42. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

