Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 1.0 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. 1,070,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

