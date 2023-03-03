Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.52. 2,329,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,748. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

