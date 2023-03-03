Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 137,872 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137,872 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for 1.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 279,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Noble Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

