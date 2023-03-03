Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. UGI makes up approximately 3.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in UGI by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in UGI by 73.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UGI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,971,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,077,000 after buying an additional 130,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UGI by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,558,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,701,000 after acquiring an additional 246,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 168,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.