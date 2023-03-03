Mangrove Partners Acquires 508,957 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,957 shares during the period. NCR accounts for 1.0% of Mangrove Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in NCR were worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 61.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.78. 219,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

