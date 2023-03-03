Mangrove Partners Buys Shares of 450,000 SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth $163,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth $399,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $483,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $3,988,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

