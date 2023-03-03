Mangrove Partners Increases Holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Mangrove Partners lifted its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,111 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWEL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,771. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

