Mangrove Partners Increases Stock Holdings in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,967 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners owned about 6.26% of SILVERspac worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in SILVERspac by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 304,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 279,984 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth about $6,555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth about $6,369,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth about $4,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000.

SILVERspac Price Performance

NASDAQ SLVR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. SILVERspac Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

