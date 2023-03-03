Mangrove Partners Invests $12.01 Million in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 782,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,000. Mangrove Partners owned 0.22% of Bausch + Lomb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $2,852,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $11,659,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLCO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.74. 34,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,516. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

