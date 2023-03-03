Mangrove Partners Makes New $9.40 Million Investment in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW)

Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YOTAW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOTAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.