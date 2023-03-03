Mangrove Partners Purchases 223,300 Shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners owned 1.04% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRO. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 15.2% in the third quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. 360,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

