Mangrove Partners Purchases 7,500 Shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners owned about 3.72% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 133,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

AOGO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 22,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

