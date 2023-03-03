Mangrove Partners Sells 83,855 Shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Mangrove Partners lowered its position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,855 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners owned 0.85% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of TRTL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,724. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Further Reading

