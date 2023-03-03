Mangrove Partners Trims Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Mangrove Partners lowered its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241,789 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 0.67% of MoneyGram International worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,202. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MoneyGram International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

