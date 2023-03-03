Manulife Financial (MFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC):
- 2/17/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$28.00.
- 2/16/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00.
- 2/16/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00.
- 1/30/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$34.00.
- 1/25/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.
- 1/25/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00.
- 1/12/2023 – Manulife Financial is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE MFC opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
