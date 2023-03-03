Manulife Financial (MFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC):

2/17/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

2/16/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

2/16/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

1/30/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$34.00.

1/25/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

1/25/2023 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

1/12/2023 – Manulife Financial is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

