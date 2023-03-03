Marathon Capital Management Cuts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.84. 501,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,218. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

