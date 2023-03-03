Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

MPC traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $132.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,368. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

