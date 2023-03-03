Marathon Capital Management Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $196.67. The stock had a trading volume of 817,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

