Marathon Capital Management Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 372.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 8,526,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,214,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

