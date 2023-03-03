Marathon Capital Management Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,675 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 6,320,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,932,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

