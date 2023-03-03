Marathon Capital Management Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 360.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 379,789 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 438,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,893. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

