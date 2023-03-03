Marathon Capital Management Purchases 138 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.21. 1,188,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

