Marathon Capital Management Purchases 303 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission accounts for about 1.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 211,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

