Marathon Capital Management Purchases Shares of 12,823 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Profile

NYSE HLN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.