Marathon Capital Management Trims Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 75,525 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Euronav were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 452,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,267. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

