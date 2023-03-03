Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.4% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 828,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,533. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

