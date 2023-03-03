Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,910 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,467. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

