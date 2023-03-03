Marietta Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 2.6% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.68. 751,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.42. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

