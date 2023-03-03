Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 1.7% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.75. 144,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,187. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $475.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

