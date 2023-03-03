Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.79. 2,034,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.20 and a 200-day moving average of $207.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

