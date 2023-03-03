Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 2.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.39. 381,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $326.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $144.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

