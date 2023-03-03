Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 32.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,224,000 after buying an additional 80,737 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,964,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,679,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

VMI stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.04. 25,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.27 and a 12 month high of $353.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

