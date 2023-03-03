Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flex stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 490,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,925. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

