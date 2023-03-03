Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,960 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,620 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 4,668,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,056,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

