Mark Asset Management LP Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mark Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 2.5% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. 587,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

