Mark Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Block makes up about 1.2% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 136.7% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.82. 5,274,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,751,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Block from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

