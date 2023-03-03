Mark Asset Management LP Makes New $704,000 Investment in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after acquiring an additional 248,067 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

About The Liberty Braves Group

NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. 8,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.94.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.