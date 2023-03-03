Mark Asset Management LP Purchases 40,111 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mark Asset Management LP lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 44.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 21.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,821. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

